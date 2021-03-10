Fidel Tamez of Canyon Lake, Texas went to be with the Lord and Savior on March 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 76. He was born in San Benito, Texas to parents Carlos and Georgina Tamez
Fidel is a retired deputy of Comal County who also served as a constable for many years. He was raised on the McIver Ranch until he was 19 years old. He then went on to be a foreman of Mt. View Ranch and The Ingram Ranch on River Road where he raised his family. He built their home in Fischer, Texas where they lived for 8 years of his retirement. He was a member of the Canyon Lake Republican Men’s Association, Canyon Lake Eagles, Canyon Lake Trail Riders and the Men’s Lions Club.
He is preceded in death of his parents Carlos and Georgina Tamez of Fischer, Tx. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 57 years, Maria Lucille Tamez; son, Sammy Tamez and wife Susan; daughter, Sandra Tamez Neubert and husband Richard; grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Vradenburg; brother, Genaro Tamez and wife Terri; sisters, Carmen Gutierrez and husband Felipe, Lois Vasquez and husband Thomas, Jeanie Thompson, Louisa Cantu and husband Raymond.
Donations can be sent to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels https://hopehospice.com/donate/ways-to-donate/
Visitation will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx from 5:30pm-8:30pm. On Saturday March 13, 2021 a Funeral Procession led by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office to the Graveside Service at Fischer Cemetery, 12300 Ranch to Market 32, Fischer, Tx 78623, will leave Zoeller Funeral Home at 9:30am for the 11:00am Service with Honors from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10082659 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
