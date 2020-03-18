John Delbert “Johnnie” Warus, Jr., age 61 of McQueeney, passed away on March 16, 2020. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Chaplain Oscar Benavidez officiating. Johnnie was born on June 17, 1959 in Quonset Point, RI to Marie Helen (Jacobs) and John Delbert Warus, Sr. A son of an Army Sargent First Class, USA (Ret.) Johnnie grew up in military fashion, moving where his father was needed, eventually settling in McQueeney. He was a Diesel Mechanic with Wal Mart and then moved to the Deli and Bakery. He will be remembered as the former Post 245 Detachment Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, H U Wood Post 245 in Seguin. He also served as the 14th District Detachment Commander of the Sons of the American Legion. Johnnie is currently a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 179 in New Braunfels. He was a faithful participant of Wreaths Across America. Johnnie is preceded in death by his father, SFC John Warus, USA (Ret.) brother, Dale Warus and grandmother, Anna Warus. He is survived by his mother Marie Warus, as well as many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Post 179 American Legion Riders, c/o Walton F. Hoffmann Memorial Post 179, 410 W. Coll St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
