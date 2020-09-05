Richard Gus “Fuzzy” Voss, age 88, entered into rest on September 2, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on March 16, 1932 Richard is also preceded in death by his beloved parents, Monroe Voss and Linda Borgfeld Voss, step daughter, Penny Armstrong. Siblings; Norman Voss, Irene Johnson, Elaine Engler, and grandson, Glen Armstrong. Also by his first wife, Dorothy Voss.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 15 years, Sheila Warden and son, Richard Mark (Aida). Granddaughter, Dorothy Voss and step grandchildren, Nicolas Cardenas and Ariel Cardenas. Sister, Violet (Steven).
Richard proudly served in the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion Walton F Hoffman Memorial Post 179 and a lifetime member of the Freiheit Bowling Club. He will be dearly missed by all his close family and friends.
The Celebration of life will be held on September 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at American Legion Walton F Hoffman Memorial Post 179, 410 W Coll St, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830)626-2020.
