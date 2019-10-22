Larry Ernest Schwab, age 73, passed away on October 18, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on August 3, 1946 to Monroe Joseph Schwab and Vera Alvina Hillert in New Braunfels.
Larry graduated from New Braunfels HS in 1964 and then attended South West Texas State. He joined the Air Force Reserves as a medic in the middle of his college career. Upon completion of his training, he returned to SWT where he met his future wife. Larry and Sue Cone were married on August 29, 1969. When he completed his degree, he taught sixth grade science at New Braunfels MS. He continued in the field of education by leading the Community Education Program for NBISD. Later he earned his Masters in Education at UTSA, and earned his Administration Certification at SWT. He became the Assistant Principal at Smithson Valley High School and served with Joe Rogers. Larry also served as the Vice Principal at other campuses and ended his educational career as the GED director for Comal ISD.
Larry was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and participated in many leadership roles, council, small groups, and Men’s group. He was also an active member of the community, and participated in a variety of service groups, including Rotary, Comal County Senior Citizens Board, Chamber of Commerce, RAP, Retired Teachers Association, New Braunfels Foundation Trust, and Wurstfest Association. He was also the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award in 1998.
Larry became a grandfather of four boys and one girl, and enjoyed watching their soccer and baseball games, band performances, and other activities.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Sue Schwab; his daughter, Kristi Lindsay & husband Lynn; his son, Ronald Schwab & wife Kristen; five grandchildren, Ethan Lindsay, Michael Schwab, Jadon Lindsay, Ainsly Lindsay, and Jacob Schwab; and one sister, Joyce Bauer & husband Wayne.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Memorials may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hope Hospice, or the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation.
