Maria Liebscher passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 97.
She was born on January 26, 1922 in New Braunfels, Texas. After attending Sts. Peter and Paul School, she graduated from New Braunfels High School. Then she continued her education at Incarnate Word College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. With that background, it was natural for Maria to want to help her parents keep their home comfortable. That was accomplished for many years with the help of Mrs. Marilyn Hartmann. After her parents were deceased, Mrs. Hartmann continued to faithfully help Maria until Maria moved into assisted living. The family is deeply grateful to Mrs. Hartmann. The family also wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at McCullough Hall Nursing Center and Kindred Hospice for their kind care of Maria during her last few years. Maria was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hippolyt and Ellise (Grob) Dittlinger. Also, her parents, Alfred and Franziska (Dittlinger) Liebscher and her brother, Carl Liebscher. She is survived by her sister, Sister Loretta Liebscher, CDP, and Mary Agnes (Garside) Liebscher, wife of Carl, plus four nieces and three nephews and their offspring. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM (the family will receive friends 30 minutes before the Mass) on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, Texas. A Private Family Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
