Josephine D. Ulloa was born August 27, 1928 in New Braunfels, Tx to Juan and Rosa Delgado. She went to be the with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Josephine was affectionally known to family and friends as “Nana”. She met and married the love of her life Ismael “Mike” Ulloa and they were married for 67 years and raised seven children.
Josephine worked at Mission Valley Mills for 22 years and had many lifelong friends. She was a devoted wife, mother , grandmother and was ready to feed anyone who came to visit, she was an excellent cook. She loved to read her Bible and hosted a weekly Women’s Bible Study in her home for many years and was a true Prayer Warrior and loved to visit people and share the love of Christ. At age 69 she traveled as a missionary to Venezuela and fell in love with the people, especially the children. Nana will be remembered most for her faith, love and commitment for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Rosita Delgado, her loving husband, Ismael Mike Ulloa; grandson, Mario U. Luna; brothers, Felipe Delgado, Martin Delgado, Leonardo Delgado, Juan Gallegos, and Alberto Gallegos; sisters, Viviana Gonzalez and Clemencia Ledesma.
Josephine is survived by sister, Maria Torres; children, Mary Alice Hernandez (Roy), Dora U. Luna (Ramon), Mike Ulloa, Jeanie Ulloa Martinez, Larry Ulloa (Linda), Sarah U. Perez (Ramon), and Roxann U. McCombs (Ike); 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Due to limited seating, the Funeral Service will be for family only on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented