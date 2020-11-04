Sabas (Sal) Martinez December 5th, 1936 - October 21, 2020 Nov 4, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Born - Dilly, TX.Worked for 32 years on the 7-11 ranch in Canyon Lake. Married for 33 years to Billie Martinez. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and parents. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parents Billie Martinez Brother Death Ranch Sal Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Braunfels man charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Olmos womanSan Antonio-New Braunfels area home sales, prices jumpPresident cheers, FBI investigating after Trump supporters surround Biden campaign bus through New BraunfelsSH 46 snarled for hours after semi spills fuel on roadMan accused of driving drunk in deadly car crashPriscilla I SchaeferNew Braunfels political ‘contribution’ was a filing error by Comal GOPTimothy (Tim) Frank HaegelinComal County looks forward to Election Day after record breaking early voting totalsCOMAL, GUADALUPE COUNTY EARLY VOTING HOURS, LOCATIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSeeking protection from Volz (5)What I’m voting for (5)Newspaper should do better (3)New Braunfels Utilities looks to raise rates (3)Building the Tower of Babble (3)Left works to defend abortion (2)In a galaxy not so far away... (2)New Braunfels ISD has almost 300 students quarantined over COVID-19 contacts (2)Diving back into the voter fraud claim (2)Wittwer off base with his advocacy for higher taxes (1)
