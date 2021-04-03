Rojelio Rios Medina, age 72, of New Braunfels went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 20, 2021, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, New Braunfels, due to complications of Covid-19 pneumonia. He was born December 13, 1948, in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Antonia Rios Medina; father, Felix Medina, Sr.; brothers, Felix Medina, Jr. and Jose Torres; sisters, Felicita Martinez, Timotea Torres, Pauline Rodriguez, brothers-in-law, Severo Gomez, Hilberto Martinez, and Lorenzo Rodriguez Sr., and sister-in-law, Aurora Medina.
He is survived by his long-term partner of 36 years, Esther Benitez Adams; daughter, Donna Medina Arellano (Michael); sons, Joe Michael Medina (Lisa); Danny Medina (Monica); Roy Medina and Enrique Sanchez (Krisha); along with 15 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Joe Medina (Christina), Domingo Medina Sr. (Hilda), Victor Medina (Arlene), and Reynaldo Rios (Josefina); sisters, Modesta Gomez, Minerva Tienda (Joe), Alicia Vela (Joe) and Inez Davila (Santos); and sister-in-law Guadalupe Torres.
Rojelio was known for his greeting smile. He worked as a self-employed landscaper, enjoyed fishing, watching sports of the Spurs, Astros, Texans, Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys; a true Texas fan. He liked playing cards and dice games; and his family knows him for his love of rock music, the band Journey was his favorite. He was also known to be a friend to everyone he met. He will surely be missed.
He was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels.
Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, April 7th, 9:30AM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 138 W. Austin St., New Braunfels, Texas; followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00AM. Burial Service will follow the Mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery II, 5717 FM 482, New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
