Patricia Anne Ferguson went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home at Canyon Lake, Texas at the age of 63.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 46 years, Patrick Ferguson; son, Christopher Ferguson and wife, Dana Ferguson and 4 grandchildren Francis, Oliver, David and Katarina Ferguson of Kyle Texas. She had 3 siblings, Jim Byrd of Canyon Lake Texas, Kathleen (Kitty) Mc Kown (Byrd) of Alpine Texas and Jackie Nemechek (Byrd) of Wildomar California. She was preceded in passing by her grandson Sean Ferguson.
She was a treasured friend and beloved wife and mother. Her memory will always be in our hearts.
Commented