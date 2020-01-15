Arlon Floyd Saur, 85, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully, with his children by his side on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born in Bergheim, Texas, on December 15, 1934, Arlon spent the majority of his life in New Braunfels. Well-known for his quality auto body work and paint, he worked side-by-side with his son at Hats Auto for over 40 years. Swap meets, old toys, his garden and building unique things for his home were among his favorite past times.
Arlon is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Saur and Philipinna Bechtold Pape, and brother Jerry. He is survived by son Kenneth Saur and wife Catie; daughter Tricia Daniel and husband Matthew; grand-son Trent Saur, and grand-daughters Kendyll Kessler-Baez, Elaine Miner, Tyler Ann Miner, and Helen Miner.
