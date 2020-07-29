Catherine Taylor Jul 29, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com)in New Braunfels, Texas for Catherine Taylor who passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 71. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Catherine Taylor Arrangement New Braunfels Funeral Home Pass Away Texas Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhittaker's column didn't deserve space in Herald-ZeitungLooking backward and forward on Black lives and opportunitiesComal County sees decline in new, active COVID-19 casesNew Braunfels area experiences coin shortage due to pandemicComal County reports 45th COVID-19 death as active cases climb6 new COVID-19 deaths in Comal CountyJames Frank CookJesus “Jessie” Velez MuñizLocal school districts plan after new guidanceWorst for the Wurst: COVID-19 cancels Wurstfest Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhittaker's column didn't deserve space in Herald-Zeitung (11)Do Black lives matter to Blacks? (10)Looking backward and forward on Black lives and opportunities (7)New Braunfels man is Comal County's 8th COVID death (5)Name change is needed (4)Comal County has 6 new COVID-19 deaths with ties to nursing homes (4)Comal ISD and New Braunfels diverge on restart (3)‘Alarming rise’ in cases spurred mask order from Comal County judge (3)Dwindling patriotism fuels split (2)Independence Day event rallies for an open New Braunfels (2)
