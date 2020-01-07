Anthony Ray Dickson, 35, passed away on the morning of January 1, 2020.
He was born on December 17th 1984, in Galveston, Texas to Catherine Isaacks Ross and Mark Dickson. Later, Catherine remarried Daniel Lee Neidig Sr., whom assisted in raising Anthony. He was brother to Kevin Dickson, Daniel Neidig Jr. and Brent Vanest.
Anthony graduated from Steelville High School, in Missouri in 2003. Then shortly after graduating joined the United States Army. He served a total of five years and two tours in Iraq, defending his country. After becoming a retired veteran, he joined Union Pacific as a freight train conductor in 2011.
He leaves behind his best friend & wife, Roxann (Trevino) Dickson, which he married May 24th, 2015. He also leaves his daughter Isabelle Madalynn Dickson, of Missouri, and his stepdaughter of Amerie Alexis Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas. As well as his 2 fur babies, Duncan & Penny.
Anthony was an amazing husband, father, and friend. Anthony loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as working out, watching cartoons, and staying busy. He was extremely witty, smart, caring, and always full of laughter. Unfortunately, his beautiful life left this world too soon, leaving behind many broken hearts. He will be truly missed by so many.
The viewing for Anthony was held Monday January 6, 2020 at the Zoeller Funeral Home, from 5pm-9pm, located at 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, TX 78130. A church service will be held Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Catholic Church of Sts. Peters and Paul at 10am, located at 386 Castell Ave. New Braunfels, TX 78130. A “Celebration of Life” is to follow after the church service at the Lone Star Lounge a few blocks away from the church. A military burial will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston, the family will keep everyone informed once those arrangements have been made.
The family also asks for everyone to wear purple in honor of Anthony, which is his favorite color.
