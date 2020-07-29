Wallace Randolph Reimann, 93 of Kendalia, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was born to Benhardt Reimann and Olga nee Baumann Reimann August 7, 1926, in Converse, Texas. He attended school in Converse School Grades 1-11. He married Evaleen Ann Schneider October 23, 1948, at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church, Cibolo, Texas.
He is survived by his children: son, Douglas Wayne Reimann, and wife Leanor; daughter, Sherry Ann DeBacker, and husband Kenneth DeBacker daughter, Vicki Jean Friesenhahn, and husband Stephen Friesenhahn; son-in-law, Bradley Beshea.
Grandchildren, Lisa Marie NeSmith, husband Trey (Howard), Marc Brandon Reimann, wife Jennifer; Michele Lynn Doughtery husband, Charles; Christie Gayle DeBacker, Stacey Lea Brown, and husband Randall; Valerie Sue Garcia and husband Edvardo, and Zachary Beshea, wife, Audrey; great-grandchildren, Andon Wallace Reimann, Cory Reimann, Madison Doughtery, Carly Doughtery, Stephen Manuel Garcia, Edith Rose Lynne Garcia, Leslie NeSmith, Colton NeSmith, and Lainey NeSmith. Wallace is preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy Lynne Beshea.
Public Visitation will begin 10:00 AM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and continue until service time. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Kendalia Volunteer Fire Department; PO BOX 434, Kendalia, Texas 78027.
