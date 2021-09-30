It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jo England Johnson of New Braunfels, TX, announces her sudden passing. She went to be with our Lord in Heaven on September 24th, 2021 at the age of 80. Barbara was a beautiful, loving mother of four children, daughter, caring wife, sister, grandmother (Nana) to 11 grandchildren. She was born to Avery and Cleta England in Dallas, Texas on May 17, 1941. Barbara grew up in Texarkana and the family also lived in Florida, Athens, and Houston, Texas. Barbara graduated Cum Laude from John H. Reagan Senior High School, Houston, TX in 1960.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Avery Marshall and Cleta Box England, brother Eugene Lee England, and sister Beverly Ann England Yelvington.
Our loving and gracious mother devoted her life to raising her four children. She was an exceptional artist and student of art and history. Her artistic talents came through in many endeavors throughout her life including painting, cooking, reading, cake decorating, gardening, floral arranging and sewing. She had a tremendous love of nature and enjoyed spending much time tending her yard and gardens.
Barbara enjoyed being a member of Beta Sigma Phi civic sorority for many years. She was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Barbara volunteered for the Girl Scouts. She had the opportunity to travel much of the world and particularly enjoyed visiting Italy, France, and Ireland.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Elizabeth Lynn Manuel of New Braunfels, TX, son Glenn Marshall Johnson (Monica) of Katy, TX, daughter Laura Anne Rainey (Lloyd) of Austin, TX and daughter Sheryl Kaye Orlich (Jonathan) of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by grandchildren Greg Minor, Benjamin Hutchinson, Cameron Manuel, Chelsea Brosch, Colton and Reese Johnson, Brooke and Lindsey Rainey, Alexander, Nicolas, and Miles Orlich, and former spouse Ben Johnson of Egg Harbor City, NJ. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us in a Celebration of Barbara’s life on Saturday, October 2nd. Viewing to be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home from 1:30-2:30pm. 189 N Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
A Memorial Service will also be held on Saturday Oct. 2nd, at Christ Presbyterian Church. 1620 Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 3pm in the afternoon. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers to honor Barbara’s memory with donations to the Crisis Center of Comal County. https://crisiscenternb.org
