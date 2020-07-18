Norma Jean Kneupper Zinkgraf left this world for a better place on July 15, 2020 after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Boerne, Texas on October 15, 1925 to Paul and Ida (Grosser) Kneupper.
She is predeceased by her husbands Leroy Achterberg, Billy Hollowell, and Clarence Zinkgraf; sisters, Vera Kneupper D’Spain (Lee), and Irma Kneupper Fischer (Freddy) and brother, Ralph Kneupper. The light in her eyes truly dimmed on June 9, 2014, the day she lost her precious grandson, Justin Reid Bohmann.
Norma Jean is survived by her son, James Lee Achterberg of Spring Branch: daughter Barbara Achterberg Bohmann of Kendalia; grandsons, Jim Achtergerg-Gress, Robert Achterberg-Gress (Tiffany) and family, all of Amarillo and Beloved sister-in-law, Alice Kneupper of Kendalia. Of great importance in her life were her children from her extended family: Stephen A. Zinkgraf, Patsy Zinkgraf and family, and Candyce Kamphaus (Paul) and family.
Norma Jean grew up on the Kendalia family ranch learning what it was to work hard for her needs. When she was nine years old her Mom passed away and all the siblings had to pull together to keep the ranch running. When her two older sisters married, she then assumed the responsibility of looking after her brother and Dad.
In the 50s, while raising her two small children, she owned and operated her own cafe in New Braunfels called, U Stop We Hop. Many times, as happens when employees did not show up for work, she would be cooking, running the bar, and hopping cars at the same time. She was certainly not scared of hard work. She loved to cook and what made her smile was to watch someone sit at her table and enjoy her labors of love. Being raised in hard times she could make do on little but make you feel like a King or Queen at her table. Her home as well as her appearance were always of perfection. One of her most heartfelt joys was to go dancing and socializing with lifelong friends…always with her beautiful smile.
Her daughter shares that Norma was a prankster and it was not unusual to find a rubber mouse in your handbag, or a rubber water bug by the commode at her house or tucked under the lip of your dinner plate…not to mention the whoopee cushion! Nor was Barbara surprised when her son, Justin, at a very young age uttered his first German word…it was not a good one. He was disciplined for using the word and when asked where he learned it, his reply was “MawMaw.”
The Family wishes to thank Doctor Warren Albrecht and his staff for the over 30 years of lovingly seeing to her needs. They would also like to extend a most grateful thank you to the staff of Hope Hospice and Eden Hill, as well as, her private caretakers over the years, in particular Clementine Ryan.
As per her wishes, Norma will be taken back to her beautiful hill country and laid to rest in the Kneupper Family Cemetery. Due to her wishes, and COVID 19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. In the future, please visit her gravesite, pay your respects, and witness the beauty of the hill country she so dearly loved. In lieu of donations our hearts tell us that the only thing that our Mom would ask of you is that the next time you dance across an old hardwood dance floor that you think of her, for she is dancing in Heaven with her loved ones.
