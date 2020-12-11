Our loving mother, Mary Ann Rea Stoll, gave her whole heart passing away Wednesday November 25, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was born on December 24, 1954 to Larry and Doris Rea at Pepperrell AFB, St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada and proudly received her naturalization certificate of citizenship on November 22, 1963 while the family was stationed in Glasgow AFB in Montana. Growing up in a United States Air Force military family alongside her brothers and sister, she had the opportunity to experience many places including Japan where she graduated Chofu High School in 1973.
Her high achieving approach led to many awards and accolades on her path to five college degrees mainly centered around the field of education as a lifetime certified reading specialist. She also obtained a Juris Doctor degree from UMKC Law while raising her two young children, Aaron and Alicia, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Her choice to devote herself to teaching followed a passion to help children become successful. She had a special heart for students facing tough home life challenges, and uniquely was able to reach many who had been written off by others. This world will never know the collective impact of her humble generosity, but thankfully each individual will in their own heart.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Marie (Morgan) Borkowski of St. Joseph, Missouri and Neal and Mary (Hollowell) Rea of Arkansas as well as her past husband and children’s father Fred H. Stoll of New Braunfels, TX. She is survived by her parents Lawrence (Larry) and Doris (Borkowski) Rea of San Antonio. Her children Aaron (& Brittany) Stoll of Fulshear and Alicia (& Thor) Kooda of New Braunfels. Grandchildren Callan and Cooper Stoll, and Autumn and Austin Kooda. Additionally, her two brothers Bob and John Rea and sister Sharon (Rea) Mendez and many nephews, nieces, cousins.
Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her, loving them like no other. She passionately created a world of opportunities for them to learn, grow, and succeed. No greater joy ever shared than the smiles between her and her grandkids, genuinely cherishing every minute she spent loving them to the moon and back.
