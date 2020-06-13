Richard Wallace Stokes, Jr, (Col. USAF, retired) passed into the arms of our Lord on June 10, 2020 at the age of 73. Bud had survived for 7 years after a brain cancer diagnosis and we praise God for every day we had with him. He was born in Tampa, Florida on November 27, 1946 to Richard Wallace and Marjorie Storter Stokes.
Bud was raised in an Air Force family and continued that legacy until his retirement from the AF in 1996. He began his adult life studying at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 1964, graduating in 1968 and attending pilot training at Laughlin AFB, Del Rio, Texas. It was there that he met his wife, Analyn, with whom he celebrated Fifty years of marriage on May 30, 2020.
Bud served in the Air Force for 27 ½ years at various locations, including: Pope AFB, NC, CCK AB in Taichung, Taiwan, spending much time “in country” in Vietnam and Thailand, Little Rock AFB, AR, The Pentagon, Scott AFB, Illinois, Laughlin AFB, TX, Maxwell AFB, AL, Randolph AFB, TX, Newport Naval Station, RI, and Defense Mapping Agency, MO. He finished his Air Force career as the Vice Commandant of Cadets at the US Air Force Academy, CO.
Following his distinguished Air Force career, Bud flew for Southwest Airlines until mandatory retirement age in 2006. He worked at SWA Headquarters in Dallas, primarily in contract negotiations, for the next 5 years. He then became an adjunct professor at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, teaching Business courses until his retirement in 2014.
The guidance and direction of our Lord was instrumental in Bud’s family, life, and work. He served as a Bible Study teacher in many places throughout his career and life and rested in the knowledge of his salvation. There were so many people all over the country in Bud’s life that were special to him and to Analyn as they consider them God’s richest blessings in life.
Family was of utmost importance with two daughters and their families. Alyson Lee, husband James, with their sons, Garrett (21) and Mason (19) and Anji Klein, husband John, their sons Michael (21), Sam (18), and daughter Megan (11) were the loves of his life. The families spent much time at the family ranch in Del Rio where Bud hunted with these boys and where Megan stole her grandfather’s heart.
Both Bud and Analyn loved to travel, especially to see family. Some of Bud’s favorite trips included fishing, hunting and trail rides. He especially enjoyed his yearly trips back to Charleston, SC to reconnect with his Citadel classmates and friends.
The family would like to thank Bud’s doctors, Hope Hospice, Aimee Horak and Sylvia Muniz, and their Bible Study class members at Oakwood Church, New Braunfels for their care of Bud during these last months.
A memorial service will be held at Oakwood Church, New Braunfels, Texas on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give to one of the following organizations that are near and dear to our hearts:
The Citadel Class of 1968 Legacy Scholarship c/o The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409, or online at foundation.citadel.edu/1968LegacyScholarship
Oakwood Kids Club – mail checks to Oakwood Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 and designate “Kids Club in memory of Bud Stokes” in the memo line.
Hope Hospice, New Braunfels at https://www.hopehospice.net/donations/
