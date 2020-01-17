Mario Chapa was born to Guadalupe & Elisa Chapa on July 31, 1958 in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed away on October 13, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Chapa. Mario is survived by his wife, Diana H. Chapa of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother, Elisa Chapa of New Braunfels; children, Maria Chapa of San Angelo, Mario Chapa, Jr. and Armando Chapa, both of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers, Jesse Chapa & wife, Mary of Rockport, Texas and Roy Chapa & wife, Jeanette of San Antonio, Texas; sister, LouAnn Gonzalez & husband, Arnulfo of Seguin, Texas and four grandchildren, Alayna Chapa, Marissa Chapa, Lily Dossey and Erik Dossey. Mario served his country both in the Navy and Army right out of high school. He moved to Corpus Christi after his military service to work at the Corpus Christi Army Depot for many years until he retired. He enjoyed time with his wife and family. Dancing the night away with his wife was his enjoyment for over 24 years of marriage. He enjoyed taking an afternoon at the billiards and showing off his jump shot especially if his sons joined him. He loved to brag on his only daughter’s accomplishments. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren. And he had many nieces and nephews that looked up to him for guidance. His mother will miss his daily phone calls. His paralegal and union stewardship knowledge kept him highly sought out by friends, family and many acquaintances for advice. He had several cousins and friends he stayed in constant contact with throughout the years that will miss him because he was like a brother to them. He will be dearly missed by his wife who never left his side until his dying breath. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #2. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhomecom.
