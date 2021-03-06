After 92 years of living on Earth, Richard Lee “Dick” Robinett slipped quietly into Heaven in the early hours of Monday morning, March 1, 2021.
During his long full life in the physical world, one of his greatest joys was to serve The Lord by serving people, including the congregation of his church, Saint Paul Lutheran in New Braunfels, starting in 1957, where he ushered for over half of a century. Dick also served that body of Christ for many years as a council member, as president of that board, and as a Sunday School teacher.
Another of his loves was traveling, especially to and in the great outdoors. Not only did he motor around Texas as he worked for The Travelers Insurance Company for 35 years, he enjoyed journeying to numerous sites displaying breathtaking vistas of God’s beautiful handiwork with his wife, “the love of my life,” Jo Ann Robinett, including to many national parks. One of their favorite places to celebrate life was Lake Louise in Canada, where they spent their honeymoon plus their fortieth and fiftieth wedding anniversaries.
Born on January 3, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas to Gladys and Clifton Robinett, Dick graduated from Amarillo High School and began his college career at Oklahoma University. However, as he would claim repeatedly throughout his adulthood, “one of the smartest moves I ever made was to transfer to The University of Texas in Austin,” where he graduated in 1952 with a BA in business administration. That move was wise, Mr. Robinett would testify with sparkles in his eyes and a smile stretched wide, because on that UT campus he fell in love with “the prettiest girl I’ve ever met,” his future spouse, Jo Ann, who married him on June 26, 1954 and who survives him, now.
“Never a dull moment,” was one of his favorite expressions.
Dick’s life was symbolic of that saying. In addition to his marriage of over sixty-six years, he was passionate about many activities, including his participation in the United States Army Reserves and the Sons of the American Revolution (S.A.R.), in which he served as state president. His involvement with this organization allowed him to combine his enthusiasm for voyaging (he visited fifty S.A.R. chapters all over Texas) with his passion for patriotism by serving in that organization’s color guard for many years.
An explorer at heart, Richard Lee Robinett found pleasure in searching for and collecting arrowheads, working his yard into a scenic work of art and helping The Creator make garden plants grow, plus hiking and hunting on deer leases, boating on Canyon Lake (so that his sons, Bruce and Scott Robinett, could waterski there). Helping people from the positions of board member and president of the New Braunfels Independent School District was a nine-year rewarding adventure for him.
Doing genealogical (family) research was also important in this explorer’s heart and mind as he dedicated countless hours to tracing and documenting the history of the Robinetts and holding offices in The Robinett Family Association.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Clifton Robinett, and his sister, Leona Griffith.
His life full of hard work, serving God, and helping others was an example for surviving family members following in those footsteps, including his sons, Bruce and Scott Robinett, his granddaughters Michelle and Stephanie Robinett, Hannah (Robinett) Beatie, Michaela Robinett, his niece, Linda Wilkinson, his nephew, Sean Park, and his sister in law, Kay Andrews.
The family would like to thank Christine Cady for taking such good care of him.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
