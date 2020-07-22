Edwin M. Preiss, Jr., 81, of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on June 10, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of the late Edwin M. Preiss, Sr. and Eleanor Syring Preiss.
Edwin is survived by his daughters, Lynn Preiss Kneuper and spouse Steve Kneuper, and Renee Carson and spouse Terry Carson; 4 grandchildren;], Justin Carson, Chase Carson, Dodge Kneuper, and Dawson Lucas; 2 great grandchildren, Taylor Carson and Haley Carson; Sister, Caroline Clepper; brother, Weldon Preiss; and sister Annetta Boos.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Preiss, and siblings Lester Preiss, Ralph Preiss and Robert Preiss.
Edwin worked in construction for more than 45 years. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Blanco. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
