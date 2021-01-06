On Sunday, January 3rd 2021, Jeannie Villarreal passed from this Earth into the arms of our Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving children Christopher, Amanda, and Bryan in New Braunfels, Texas.
Jeannie’s story began on February 16, 1966, born to Pedro Villarreal Sr., and Consuelo Villarreal. She was the fourth out of six siblings and a beloved sister to Pete, Lilly, Orlando, Chris, and Kenny. She grew up and lived her life here in New Braunfels, attending Canyon High School and graduated in 1984. She went on to work at Granzins BBQ, a local bail bonds company, and as a dedicated and loyal Court Administrator at Comal County for 20+ years. She was a dedicated employee and loved the job she did. The District Court Employees and everyone who worked alongside her in the county were like her second family. She not only made sure her job was done but made sure that she took care of everyone by making sure the “coffee was ready” or by “making tacos” for the office. She always went out of her way to help anyone she could.
Jeannie was a loving friend to many, a devoted, caring, and committed mother, grandmother and daughter. She lived her life serving others, always willing to lend a hand wherever and whenever she could. In recent years, her servant heart continued at Holy Family Church as an ACTS sister, where she gave communion after Sunday mass, was selected to assist director for the 2021 Women’s ACTS retreat, and was involved in numerous fundraisers and ministries. She loved to spend time with her family and was the absolute life of any get together or party! You could always find her dancing, laughing, enjoying music, sharing stories, and cheering on her favorite sports teams: Cowboys and the Spurs! She lived life to the fullest daily and had a positive outlook for any situation, always ready to take on what was laid before her, and loved her family fiercely.
Her grandchildren, Jayden, Joelsten, Ameryce, Omar, Gregory, Mia, Jaxon, Aubrey, Eli, and Leo, will you tell you they had the best “Nana” around! They were her pride and joy. She loved to be silly with them, play games, always attended special events, and made them each feel special.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her loving mother, Consuelo G Villarreal and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her loving father Pedro Villarreal Sr. and her faithful boyfriend, of 5 years, Joe Alvarez. Her beloved children Christopher (Mandi), Amanda (Matt), and Bryan (Emily). Her cherished grandchildren Eli, Leo, Jayden, Joelsten, Ameryce, Omar, Gregory, Mia, Aubrey, and Jaxon. Devoted brothers and sisters, including Pete Villarreal Jr. (Lucy), Lilly Guerrero (Rudy), Orlando Villarreal, Chris Villarreal (Rosa), and Kenny Villarreal. Also, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her beautiful soul and spirit will be missed immensely, and her family will proudly carry forward her legacy and love for God and family. The beautiful smile she always had leaves behind an afterglow of memories and love for us to hold dear.
Jeannie, we love you. You left an imprint in our hearts forever, and all that we love becomes a part of us. May you eternally rest in the arms of our maker, until we meet again.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff of Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels and all the doctors who assisted in her care. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Santo Tomas. Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask. In respect for the family, we ask that when coming to the visitation please refrain from kissing, hugging or shaking of hands. On the night of the visitation, there will be no seating available so we ask that once you have paid your respects, please exit the chapel so other people can pay their respects. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
