Bernice Duncker passed away at the age of 92, less than a day from her 93 birthday. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Joseph and Lenora Nentwich on January 4, 1928.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, husband William Duncker; sister Mildred Galm, son-in-laws David Schlichting and Mike Taggart. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Nolte and son-in-law Allen Nolte, Elaine Schlichting & Cindy Taggart, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Friday January 15, 2021 at 11:00am. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9984061 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
