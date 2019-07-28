John Henry Doerr, 80, of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in New Braunfels. Born on July 6, 1939 in New Braunfels, he was the son of the late Marvin F. Doerr and Lillie Tolle Doerr. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Doerr.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Gail Doerr; daughter, Julie Doerr Genzer and her husband Mark of Round Rock; grandsons, Thomas and Travis Genzer; brother Harvey Doerr and wife, Autie Doerr of Austin; sister-in-law Bernice Doerr of New Braunfels, sister-in-law Brenda Free and brother-in-law, Joe Free of Enterprise, AL; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
John proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1964. He received his Master’s degree in Chemistry and went on to work for Dow Chemical from 1964 to 1968. He then taught at Wharton County Junior College as a Chemistry professor for 32 years. Like his father and two brothers, he had a great passion for education. John was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, and the FUMC of Whaton, Texas. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved singing in the choir, which he did for over fifty years. He was also an avid gardener, having a knack for growing abundant vegetables, especially okra. John’s love for traveling took his family to many parts of the country especially Colorado.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented