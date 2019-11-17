Ronald Leon Holley was born October 24th 1935, in Ardmore, Oklahoma and passed away November 14, 2019. He spent most of his school years in Wewoka, OK. He had an affinity for music his entire life playing clarinet in high school band, learning classical guitar, playing for years, and in retirement enjoying the hammered dulcimer. He wrote an article in a book about local native tribes called Barking Waters, while still in High School.
Ron graduated from Oklahoma University with a business accounting degree.
He married the one and only love of his life in 1956, Monelle Boyett.
They raised a family between Oklahoma, Colorado, and ﬁnally in Texas where he remained the rest of his life.
Ron worked as an accountant in various communications businesses in his early days and once owned a candy shop named after his wife, Monelle. When they moved to Plano, Texas, he took a job at Sammons Communications, a cable company located in Dallas. He became Vice President of accounting, and remained there until retirement.
Ron stayed busy with multiple business ventures in retirement. He had partial ownerships in various businesses including a Baskin Robbins, a convenience store, and a check recovery business among other things. He shared these new ventures with long time friends, Jim and Hazel Polk, who remain dear friends of the family today. He provided accounting services for various people and companies as well.
While a resident in Plano, Ron was actively vocal on behalf of the mental health community by being a liaison in the NAMI organization
Ron also took up a hobby, with the hammered dulcimer, reviving his musical talents. He joined a dulcimer group near Plano, and traveled to play at various events until he and his wife moved to New Braunfels, Texas for the next chapter of their life. He also enjoyed old movie trivia with his wife and children, especially on the many road trips they took over the years.
Ron had an infectious sense of humor. He arguably invented the concept “bad dad jokes.” He loved crossword puzzles and had been consistently working the New York Times morning crosswords for years, up until his last days. While he loved little quips and jokes, he also had an incredibly kind heart, patience, and tolerance for people.
Ron’s most precious work in life was serving Jesus Christ. He found a home at Christ Our King in New Braunfels and immediately became a part of the life at the church. He served as treasurer, SOS pantry project, participated in Eucharistic ministry, the Restoring the Foundations healing ministry, attended several study groups, and most recently was instrumental in spearheading the Sanctity of Life Initiative.
Ron was a respected patriarch of the family and beloved by those who survive him incuding his wife, Monelle, his son Chris Holley(wife Carla Jacinto), daughters Catherine Holley Lamont(Ian Lamont), and Michelle Holley Murph (Alan Murph). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by mother, Mildred Holley Prewitt, Father Raymond Holley, and step-father, Bill Prewitt.
Services will be at Christ Our King Anglican in New Braunfels, TX, on Tuesday November 19th, at 11:00AM.
