Rosa “Rosie” H. Morales passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born to Milton and Eloisa Castillo Hernandez on July 21, 1924, in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jesus Morales, Sr., her sister Consuelo Juarez, and half-sister Dolores Rincon.
She is survived by her sons, Richard H. Morales (who recently passed away two days after his mother), David Morales (Mary), Jesus “Kookie” Morales, Jr. (Luisa) and Abraham “Abie” Morales; her daughters Mary Jane Martinez (Nieves), Susy De La Fuente, and Margaret Haffner (Terry); grandchildren Paula Sanchez (Bobby), Luis Fabian Morales, Vincent Martinez (Tracy), Victoria Martinez, Juan Jesus “JJ” De La Fuente (Stacey), Craig Haffner (Natalie), Steven Haffner (Mary Dale) and Gabriel Morales; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosie retired from Mission Valley Mills after 30 years of service; and from Walmart where she worked as a greeter for 15 years. She was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares #1 of New Braunfels and of Holy Family Church. She loved playing bingo, loved dancing, travel to Las Vegas, and enjoyed outings with friends at the river. She was a seamstress who sewed for family members. Rosie was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 6:00-8:00PM with Recitation of Rosary at 7:00PM; and Mass on Friday, June 11, 10:00AM, both at Holy Family Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
