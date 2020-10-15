Ioannis Ousaklidis, affectionately known by all as Yanni, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Blanco County, Texas at the age of 54. Yanni was born on August 11, 1966 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Konstantinos Ousaklidis and Erma Moore Ousaklidis. Yanni was the owner and operator of Yanni’s Heating and Air Conditioning here in New Braunfels. Yanni was a veteran of the United States Air Force as well as the Air National Guard. He was enormously proud of his Greek heritage but even more proud of serving his country. His was a life of service. Service to his God, his country, his family, and his community. Yanni was a larger than life individual in both stature and personality. The only thing bigger than his presence was his heart. He had never met a stranger, that did not become a friend, and all friends instantly became family. His smile and laughter were known to light up the room by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Konstantinos and Erma Ousaklidis. Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda Ousaklidis; children, Anastasia, Konstantinos, Eleni and Stavros Ousaklidis and the future child of Konstantinos (his first grandchild); brothers, Dimitri and Nico Ousaklidis and by his sister, Kim Flippen. He is also survived by the thousands of “brothers and sisters” that he had accumulated in the New Braunfels area. The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Holy Archangels Greek Orthodox Monastery Church, 2191 Twin Sisters Dr., Spring Branch, TX 78070. Interment will follow at the Holy Archangels Monastery Cemetery on the church grounds. A Celebration of Yanni’s life will follow at 4:00 PM at The Palms Lounge, 6162 FM 725, New Braunfels 78130. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
