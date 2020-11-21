It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of F. Scott Kee of New Braunfels, Texas. Scott went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on July 25, 1946 in Tyler, Texas to Ben Roberts and Gwendolynn Perdue Kee.
Scott began his career teaching physical education at TCU. He then entered into service to our country in 1971 as an Air Force pilot flying C-118 Liftmasters and T-39 Sabreliners achieving the rank of Captain before leaving service. He continued his career in sales and logistics retiring as a Vice President in the international automotive industry.
Scott was well known by all for the joy he found from finding the adventures in life - often creating his own. Sometimes “adventure” meant hard work, more often it meant mischief and laughter. If there were shenanigans about, it was no surprise to find Scott somewhere in the mix. Mostly, “adventure” was whatever he made it to be along the way, and without fail, there was joy. A proud father and loving husband, Scott’s family was his greatest adventure. He was incredibly generous with his time and talents. He strove to make others happy and was often the first to offer a helping hand. He loved to bring people together. Scott enjoyed the adventures of riding motorcycles with friends, flying planes, hunting, and building things – ultimately building his dream home in New Braunfels where he enjoyed the best adventures of all with the love of his life, Jane. Scott will always be remembered for his kindness, that instigating grin, his genuine friendship, his love of laughter, giant hugs, and most of all, for his joy of life. He reminded us to “live well, take care of each other, and laugh.”
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ben Roberts Kee. He is survived by his mother, Gwen Kee; loving wife of 53 years, Jane Kee; brother, Robert L. Kee (Lovely); sister, Judy Ruth Curley (Steve); daughter, Judy Katherine Southworth (Scott); son, Ben Wesley Kee (Jamie); grandchildren, Ryan Lars Southworth, and Hayden Lee; and so many close family friends.
Scott will be honored at a private family service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to sign his online guestbook and view a photo collection of favorite memories at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Food Bank to support families in need during this difficult time.
