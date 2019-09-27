Jason (Jay) Lee Culbertson passed away suddenly at the age of 47 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Dale and Carolyn Culbertson on April 3, 1972.
He moved from Iowa with his family in 1985 to New Braunfels, TX. He attended New Braunfels High School and graduated in 1990. Jay then went on to the University of Texas and graduated in 1996 with a degree in Biology. After college he went into construction and started EIB Contractors in 2000 with his father, brother and sister.
Jay is survived by his parents Dale and Carolyn Culbertson, his sons Cooper and Spencer and Joyce, their mother, sister Kim Roberts, brother Mark Culbertson (Jessica) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to River City Advocacy and Hope Hospice in memory of Jay.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 6:00-9:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
