Henry “Roy” Leroy Means Jr., 61, of Comal County, passed away on December 25th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Henry Means was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Henry Leroy Means and Teresa D. Means.
Henry Means is preceded in death by father Henry Leroy Means, mother Teresa D. Means and sister-in-law Lora Means. Henry Means is survived by daughters Erikka Rashelle Means and Lensie Dee Means, granddaughters Shayla Carolyn Elaine Sharp and Emma Rayne Smith, siblings Sharon Ann Means Newman (Jim) , Deborah Lynn Means, Mark William Means (Paula), Kenneth Scott Means, Gary Dean Means (Gina), Darren Kirk Means (Kelly) and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
If you asked 100 people who Henry was, you would get 100 different answers: Henry was the eldest son (“June Bug”) to a loving mother, “Hollywood” to his East High School (KC, MO) classmates, a dependable brother, the coolest uncle, a loyal friend, an Osceola deer camper, a jokester, a learner continuously in awe of science and space, a mechanic, a builder, an advisor, a fixer, a lover of history, a hero, a grandpa who belly laughed at the simplest actions of his granddaughters and the absolute best father his two daughters could ever ask for.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry’s memory to: Missouri Dept. of Conservation, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0180.
Please visit luxfhcares.com to share condolences and sign the virtual guest book.
Commented