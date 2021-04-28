Dennis Van Fleteren, left this earth on 2/1/21 we will celebrate his life on 5/5/21 at our home in Spring Branch, Tx . He is survived by his Wife Michelle & Daughter Jennifer & Grandchildren..
Most Popular
Articles
- Christopher Michael Smith
- Three missing Comal ISD students found in San Antonio
- Comal County tourism businesses scramble to find workers
- Coconut
- New Braunfels unveils four finalists for police chief
- Colorado man drowns in Guadalupe River
- 39-year-old Mansfield man killed after crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-35
- Good help hard to find for New Braunfels small businesses
- Pair of Silver Unicorns help make New Braunfels ISD a brighter place
- Possibility of severe storms in Comal County forecast Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented