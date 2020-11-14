Funeral services are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Connie Elaine Stott, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 72.
