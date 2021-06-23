Betty J. Stahlman was born to John Simpson & Vonie Blanche (Harolton) Carter in Harris County, Texas.
Also known affectionately as the “Queen Bee”, she went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 20, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 89. We know that Jesus lives, and the Lord used Betty Stahlman to make us all aware.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Stahlman Sr. on January 3, 2006, and her stepson, Bobby Stahlman, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Carroll Cosby (Kevin Dale) of New Braunfels and Connie Hudson (Rex) of Panama; stepson, Alan R. Stahlman (Suzanne) of New Braunfels; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Her story began in Houston where she attended San Jacinto High School. She married Bob Stahlman the 1967, they moved to New Braunfels, and built their home after his retirement from Stahlman Lumber Company of Houston, Texas. They were local residents for 50 years.
Betty and her husband, Bob were avid fishermen who loved to fish in Canada. They also enjoyed hunting and Betty had her own deer stand at Bear Creek Ranch. They both loved to travel in their motor coach throughout the United States and enjoyed the many friends that they met while traveling. Betty was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family at all the holiday gatherings.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be given to any charity of one’s choice.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented