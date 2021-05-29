Thomas Leon Allbright, 86, of Bulverde, Texas passed away on May 25, 2021 at home. He was born January 28, 1935 in Beeville, Texas to JT Allbright and Ruby Holton Allbright Purselley.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Frances Woodburn Allbright, two children; Karen Allbright Stevens (Kenny) and Adam Allbright, four grandchildren; Colin Stevens (Ashley), Colton Stevens, Kaleigh Stevens, Kristen Stevens, and two great-grandchildren; Ellie-Tate Stevens and Millie-Mae Stevens, his brother Alvin Allbright, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; JT Allbright and Lois Allbright, Aubrey Purselley and Ruby Holton Allbright Purselley as well as Peggy Horner Allbright and twin sons; John Allbright, Tommie Allbright.
He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 driving many diplomats around Colorado.
His two passions were family and working on, restoring, and collecting classic cars and trucks and you would always find him with one or other or both whenever he could.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Bulverde.
