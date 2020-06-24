Frank Heynis, beloved father, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He lived a full & happy life and was surrounded by family in his last days.
Frank was born on Aug. 14, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Daisy Emma Gardin (nee) and Frank Heynis, Sr. He accomplished a great deal in his 89 yrs. on earth.
Frank married the love of his life, Sally Girlando, on July 29, 1950. They enjoyed traveling together, celebrating holidays with extended family and put their family first in every way. Celebrations revolved around food & shenanigans. His married years were the best 59 years of his life.
Frank was a Corporal in the US Army & served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. After the war, Frank was very resourceful working several jobs, primarily as a machinist. He started building homes for family members & became a building contractor when the family moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 1973. Frank was a mentor to all three of his sons, who learned how to work hard & build quality homes from the ground up. His little girl, Cindy, continued to be his favorite…girl.
Frank was a generous, hard-working, simple man. He was frugal in spending, but invested wisely. Though he wasn’t highly educated, he was organized, disciplined & skilled with accounting. Franks lasting legacy was his love for his family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his bride of 59 years Sally Heynis, and his siblings, Dorothy, Betty, Gert, Harold, Spencer & Patsy.
Frank is survived by his children: Robert & Sandy Heynis, Steven Heynis, Ron & Molly Heynis and Cindy & John Moos. He was a loving grandfather to Julie (Tom) Schweiss, Mindy Heynis, Jayson (Nicole) Heynis, Anie Heynis, Rebecca (BJ) Markley, James (Ayruvi) Moos, Daniel (Ashlei) Moos & step-grandchildren Kelly Brown, Stacy Koop, Kerry (Leroy) Gutierrez & Bryan Byrne. He will be missed by 25 great-grandchildren, his sister in law Chris Heynis, numerous nieces & nephews and extended family.
Frank was a member of the VFW for many years. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening, fixing mechanical things and supervising his kids to make sure they were getting it right.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25th from 6-9 pm at Zoeller Funeral home. Funeral Services will Friday, June 26th at 10 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, followed by entombment at Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
