Patrick C. Whitehurst joined our Lord in heaven on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 65.
He was born on June 28, 1955, in Houston, Texas to John Gregory (Jake) and Elizabeth Whitehurst. Patrick was a very kind and gentle soul, full of life and loved by so many. He will be missed by all. Pat loved his family and friends, Oakwood Baptist Church, Mickey Mouse, and Lawrence Welk. He is survived by his sister, Judy Whitehurst of New Braunfels, Texas. In Heaven, he was reunited with his parents, Jake and Elisabeth, his brother, Greg, and other beloved family members.
When things get back to normal, there will be a Public life celebration service at Oakwood Baptist Church followed by a family graveside service at a later date in Houston at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those wishing to honor Patrick may give memorials to the charity of one’s choice.
