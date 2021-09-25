Ruth Elaine Muchow, most often called “Omie” by her loved ones and “Jimmy” by her friends, was born on November 12, 1933, in Lewis, New York. She passed from this life on September 1, 2021, in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 87. She was preceded by her husband, Alfred John Muchow in 1990.
Ruth is survived by her son, Greg Muchow & wife, Renee of Fort Worth, TX; and Robert Muchow & wife, Juli of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Kristin Muchow Gregston, Kimberly, Spencer and Bradly Muchow, Michael Bassham and Michelle Hughes; great -grandchildren, Ian, and Zane Bassham, Fisher and Finley Hughes, as well as, her cousin Mary Ann Salva of Hamburg, New York.
Ruth served in the United States Air Force from 1953 through 1955. She then began her career in the Civil Service at Randolph Air Force Base which spanned nearly 32 years. She concluded her service in the “number one” secretary position in the HQ, Air Force Military Personnel Center where she received the Outstanding Civilian Career Service award.
She was a member of the First Protestant Church where she often volunteered her time in the office.
Ruth was an amazing woman who did all things to the very best of her ability, especially when it came to helping others. She was always willing to go above and beyond for friends and family and had a way of making everyone feel welcome and special.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Tyler Reed officiating, followed by a celebration of Ruth’s life at First Protestant Church at 12:00 PM for a time of sharing memories and stories with friends and family.
The family would like to thank Gruene Senior Living for taking such good care of Ruth and being a part of our family for the last 3 years. We would also like to thank Hope Hospice for all their help and support during Ruth’s final weeks. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
