Menan Clyde Hanz was born on a quiet afternoon, February 9, 1939 and passed away a bit before sunrise December 16, 2020 at the age of 81 in the very same house in which he was born after a decade’s long fight with kidney cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
A 1957 graduate of New Braunfels High School, he went into the US Marine Corps and while stationed at Camp Pendleton met fellow Marine, Priscilla Carlson of Portland, Oregon and married in 1961. The couple later moved to New Braunfels. He went to work for Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio for 46 years. His career at SWRI resulted in many technology patents used by NASA and the US Air Force. He specialized in designing biomedical devices for things such as blood pressure monitoring and safety for aerospace use, an electronic Braille device that would write out Braille for a stationary finger instead of having to have a Braille printed book, and numerous others. His other hobbies and interests included astronomy, computers, woodworking, gardening, beekeeping, and making wine. Menan was a man of strong Christian faith and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1965. He had an extensive knowledge of the Bible and enjoyed sharing that knowledge.
Menan is survived by his four children, Mark Hanz of Houston, Stephanie Hanz of New Braunfels, Aaron Hanz of New Orleans, and Laurel Hanz of New Braunfels; and by Mark’s daughter, Menan’s granddaughter, Ashly Ocanas and her husband Austin, both of Cypress, Texas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joan Hanz (née Henk) and his nephew Brandan Hanz, both of New Braunfels; by cousins Ronald Becker of Pflugerville, Jerry Becker of Ennis, and Allan Becker and wife Linda (née Barbeck) of Austin; sister-in-law Harriet Deary (née Carlson) and nieces Tamia and Hasina Deary of Portland, Oregon; and brother-in-law Howard Carlson and nephews Eric and Isaac Carlson, of Portland, Oregon.
Menan was predeceased by the mother of his children, Priscilla Shou (née Carlson) in 2002; his father Arthur Hanz (1952) and his mother Cleo Hanz (née Becker) in 1983; brother Randall Hanz (2007); aunt Edna Cullinane (née Becker) in 1993; uncle Wesley Becker (2000) and aunt Lynette (née Knape) in 2008; cousin James Kenneth Cullinane (2020); and nephew Matthew Carlson (2015).
The family will host an online memorial service using the Zoom platform on December 27, 2020 at 2 PM. For details, please email the family at menan@hanz.net and we will provide access information directly.
