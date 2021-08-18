Concepcion G. Rodriguez passed away on August 16, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born in New Braunfels on December 18, 1940, to Antonio and Juana (Martinez) Garcia.
She enjoyed playing bingo at Holy Family Church, Eagle Hall and Knights of Columbus Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Luis Rodriguez, Jr., and several brothers and sisters; and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20th, 9:00-10:00AM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30AM; and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Services will conclude after the funeral mass.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
