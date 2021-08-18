Concepcion G. Rodriguez

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.