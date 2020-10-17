Franklin Paul Bosenbury, Jr. was born to Franklin Paul & Texia Mae (Davis) Bosenbury on October 6, 1930 in El Paso, Texas. He passed from this life on October 15, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 90.
Paul is survived by his wife, Patsy D. Bosenbury of New Braunfels; daughter, Paula, son-in-law, Jeff and grandsons, Kelsey and Brendan Mahan of Santa Fe, NM and stepdaughter, Sabrina Mumma of Brevard, NC.
He grew up west of the Pecos in Van Horn, Texas. During his teen years he punched cattle, burred sheep, pumped gas and worked as a soda jerk.
Paul served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force Security Agency in various highly classified levels of effort during the Korean Conflict.
He worked 46 years with the Bell system in many capacities and locations in Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina, and New Jersey including the South Pacific on the anti-ballistic missile program during the 60’s and early 70’s.
He retired from Southwestern Bell in 1990 as a central office Equipment Engineer with over 25 years in the various disciplines of that division. After retiring from the Bell System, he focused his spare time toward various aspects of the masonic lodge which became a paramount part of his life
Paul was the Charter Vice-President of the Comal County Republican Men’s Club and was a faithful servant to the party. He served 5 years on the New Braunfels Planning & Zoning Commission and worked diligently as a member of the Wurstfest Association in New Braunfels.
A Masonic Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas. (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org)
