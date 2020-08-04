Lola Marie Maroney, age 85, passed peacefully July 26, 2020. She was born September 9, 1934 in Georgia to Sallie Mae (Evans) Carter (Brack) and Lolan Carter and later adopted by William Paul Brack. She married Charles Godfrey Maroney Jr., February of 1958 who preceded her in death in 1987.
She was a loving sister to Paula Brack Woods and husband Jesse Dennis “Jerry” Woods (Preceded). A loving mother to her son Charles Godfrey Maroney III (preceded), daughter Dorothy “Dee” Ann and her husband Stephen Pults, son William “Bill” Paul and wife Jana Maroney, son John Timothy “Tim” and wife Mona Maroney, and daughter Sally Celeste and husband Ronnie Edmonds Sr. She is also a loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout the years she has been a part of NCO Wives Club, Boy Scouts/ Girl Scouts with her children, Lions Club, a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, been an LVN, as well as enjoyed playing slots.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on August 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Commented