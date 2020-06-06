Adam Jared Minus was born to Frederick & Patricia (Gawlik) Minus on February 11, 1980 in San Antonio, Texas.
He peacefully passed from this life to his eternal rest on June 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 40. Adam met life with certain unknown hurdles yet persevered happily throughout life with the selfless unconditional love of his parents Patsy and Fred. It was their connection that no one could ever explain, one mirroring that of the Mother Mary and Christ himself.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Felix & Monika Gawlik and Bill & Julie Minus and also aunts & uncles: Lucian Gawlik (Alice), Alice Kroll (Louie), George Gawlik, Robert Gawlik, Adrian Kotara, Rich Minus, Phil Minus and Sue Minus.
He is survived by his mother and father, Fred & Patsy Minus of New Braunfels; brother, Stephen Minus (Shelley) of New Braunfels; nephew, Cade Minus; niece, Kingsley Minus; uncles, Ken Minus (Jan), John Minus, and Joe Minus; aunts, Catherine Kotara, Christine Christenson (Jim), and Grace Minus; numerous cousins, and special caregiver, Mark Messenger.
Adam’s Godparents were Joe Minus and Judy Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM followed by a Mass to be celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels with Father Carlos Velazquez as the Celebrant, assisted by Deacon Rusty Brandt. Interment will follow in procession to Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Rectory Renovation Project: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church - New Braunfels, TX.
“He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength.” Isaiah 40:29.
Please note that social distancing will be followed at both the Visitation and the Mass.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented