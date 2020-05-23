Eugene Thomas “Genie” Preuss passed on May 19, 2020 in Zorn. He was born in Belmont, Texas, on September 30, 1923, to Marvin John and Rella Valley (Cheatham) Preuss, the second of their six children. Gene grew up farming with his family in Belmont. During the 1920s, the family moved to Houston briefly when his dad worked at the Henry Ford factory, before returning to farming in Marion, and finally Zorn. Genie and his older brother Marvin, however, would often be found with his Cheatham cousins and uncles.
During World War II, he joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Sherburne (APA-205) in the Pacific Theatre. Afterward, he took advantage of the new G. I. Bill of Rights to learn auto mechanics and body work. On July 8, 1961, he married Isabel Fuentez of Luling.
Genie and Isabel moved to New Braunfels where he found a job at Mission Valley Mills as a welder, mechanic, and handyman for 30 years. He was a tireless worker who believed in honesty and integrity. A natural entertainer and storyteller, he had a great sense of humor, and loved playing practical jokes. He was a disciplined and principled parent, but he loved his family – especially playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an optimist, and fiercely loyal friend. He enjoyed many hobbies but nothing more than the solitude of raising cattle, fishing, and hunting.
“E.T” – “Genie” – our dad, husband, brother, grandparent, and friend, was able to visit with family the day before he passed. His absence will be sorely missed by those left behind: his wife of 59-years, Isabel; sons August D., Gene B. (Mari), and Christopher N. (Tammy); sisters Esther (Ed) Schmidt, Florence (Marshall) McQuaig, and brother Billy (Mary Lou); 6 grandchildren, Sean (Katey), Cory (Vanessa), Nykole, Sarah (Brandon Cox), Audrey, and Jonathan; 6 great-grandchildren, Trenton, Petyon, Kaylyn, Holly, Braxton, and Harper; and numerous relatives and friends. He leaves us with many wonderful memories that we will always carry in our hearts. He joins his parents and two brothers, Glenn Wayne and Marvin Christian, who preceded him in death.
