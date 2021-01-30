January 4, 1936 - January 15, 2021
The world lost a shining presence when Joan Fritze Crowell joined her beloved parents, Victor and Dorothy Fritze, and brother, Lee Fritze, to be with the Lord on January 15, 2021. Joan died at the age of 85 after a courageous battle against the complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Born in Del Rio, TX, in 1936, Joan, her parents and brother, eventually settled in San Antonio. She met the love of her life, E. Larry Crowell, at Edison High School, graduating in 1953. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Texas in 1957. Joan and Larry married on June 8th, 1957. Larry was an officer in the Coast Guard which suited Joan well as she loved to travel and see new places – and travel they did. They spanned the US, living on the west coast, east coast, gulf coast, mid-west and as far north as Alaska.
Joan combined her love of travel and the joy of being with her family to places which include Germany, Hawaii, South America, Disney World, Canada, and Grand Canyon. Joan always did her homework long before visiting or moving to a new place. Joan had a subtle sense of humor and loved to play board games, card games and she excelled at bridge.
After Larry’s retirement, they settled in New Braunfels, TX to be closer to their parents and siblings. Joan adopted genealogy as one of her new passions so that the legacy of the family could be passed on to her children and grandchildren. To that end, she did extensive research compiling a very comprehensive record of her ancestors’ lives in their home country and then in Texas.
In a recent memoir written by her granddaughter, Joan said that there is nothing she would change in her life, but she misses being healthy. When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, she simply said, “a caring person.” Among many other pleasant memories, that stands out the most to those who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
Joan is survived by her husband, Larry and her three children and their spouses. Elaine and Larry Lindstrom (Brookville, OH), Sharon and Nathan Anderson (San Marcos, TX), and Jerry and Kathleen Crowell (Colorado Springs, CO). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Anita McDaniel (Boerne,TX) and Joan Fritze (San Antonio, TX). The family would also like to thank Dee and Jim for their generous care of Joan and her children during her last couple of weeks.
If you wish to make a donation in Joan’s memory, the family suggests donating to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/donate-parkinsons-disease-research) or to Peace Lutheran Church (https://www.peacenb.org) .
A small graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery with anticipation of a larger memorial gathering planned for later in the year following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions. For additional information, please contact the Zoeller Funeral Home (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-braunfels-tx/zoeller-funeral-home/4188)
