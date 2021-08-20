Ernest Edward Pavlock, owner of the Hitching Post Feed Store located in Sattler, Texas, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning on August 15th, 2021, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Throughout his life, Ernest happily served his community in numerous ways; in the 1990’s, Ernest was the President of the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce for seven years, as was he a member of the Canyon Lake Noon Lions Club. He was also a member of the Optimist Club in 2014.
Ernie was a selfless man who helped many during his life. He will be remembered for his phenomenal sense of humor, his unwavering resilience, and his ability to spread love and kindness to everyone he met. He was always ready to give 100% of himself to any and all who needed help, without ever asking for anything in return.
Ernie would have been 80 years old as of November 16th, 2021.
Ernie and Sunday Pavlock have lived in Canyon Lake, Texas for 40 years, and have loved every second of their lives together. From owning a business and building a home, to raising their family and the many, many animals still wandering their property, their years spent together were cherished and full of love, and will be remembered for years to come.
Ernest was a doting grandfather to his grand-daughter, Rose Hutson, who will always be grateful to him for granting her the nicknames, “Boo-Boo”, “Rosie”, and “Bucket Baby.” Often found carried in his arms or sat curled in his lap, the years her Haw-Kaw raised her were the best twenty-five years any girl could hope for.
Ernest is survived in death by his loving wife, Sunday Pavlock, his children, Janet Rosenthal and spouse, Steve Rosenthal, Sheryl Pavlock, Erica Vigliante, and Regina Vigilante, his three grandchildren, Rose Hutson, Ciara Justice, and Lively Bryner, as well as his brothers, Billy Pavlock and James Pavlock, and his closest friends, Don & Karen Yost, and James Benton.
Ernest is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kubeczka, his father, William Pavlock, and his mother, Verna Pavlock.
