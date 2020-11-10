With family at his side, Dr. Larry Waldrip, DVM, of New Braunfels, caught an early 5:15 a.m. departure for Heaven Friday, November 7, 2020. Born in Luling, Texas, to parents Dibrell “Bud” Waldrip and Lois Elizabeth (nee Gabriel) Waldrip on August 31, 1935, Larry Wayne Waldrip was raised in Staples, Texas, and attended Seguin High School.
As the only child of Dibrell and Lois, Larry thrived on their attention and Christian love. The family faithfully worshiped at the Staples United Methodist Church where Lois, “Mama,” played the organ for years and “Bud” dedicated countless hours to help maintain the quaint country church. Within the close-knit farming community of Staples, Larry had numerous relatives and friends along with many pets and livestock to tend to as an up-and-coming veterinarian. Bud and Larry showed steers around the state and won a championship angus banner in San Antonio. Larry also played football, rodeoed as well as played the trombone. In rodeo, Larry roped calves, bulldogged steers, rode bulls and even played the rodeo clown.
After high school, Larry entered the Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas in 1953 where he was in an U.S. Air Force company of the Corps of Cadets. Later, Larry served in the armed services at Bergstrom Air Force Base and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base. While at Aggieland, Larry played football for Coach Bear Bryant until being injured riding bulls for the intercollegiate rodeo team. After being told to neither play football nor ride bulls, he became the rodeo team’s clown and bull fighter. While earning his bachelor’s of science degree in animal husbandry, Larry also competed on the intercollegiate meat judging team in 1955. While in vet school, he worked summers at the Stamford Veterinary Hospital in Ballinger, Texas. In 1962, Larry graduated from the veterinary school and began his small and large animal practice working for Dr. E.A. Grist, DVW, at clinics in New Braunfels and Schertz.
Dr. Waldrip opened his own clinic on Pat Booker Road in Universal City, and soon he needed Dr. Bob McMillan, DVM to join that growing practice. “Doc” opened a second clinic in Newunfels—Creekview Veterinary Clinic in 1966. He was later joined in the practice by Dr. Gary Brotze, DVM and Dr. Michael Doherty, DVM, and when the practice outgrew its facilities and space on Eikel Street, Larry open a third practice—Loop 337 Veterinary Clinic in the early 80’s where he maintained a practice until his retirement from clinic practice. Larry fondly told many tales of working with veterinarians across the state, too many to count or accurately mention, but the list would surely include doctors Salty Gault, Pat Mathis, Richard Nelson, Frank Kriewaldt, Wallace Larson, & Jerry Gleason.Throughout the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Larry annually volunteered as one of the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo veterinarians. Doc was also a pioneer and constant supporter of the local Comal County Junior Livestock Show Association and similar statewide organizations such as the Texas Junior Livestock Association. As well he worked the steer and heifer show in Houston for a dozen or more years.
After selling the clinic on the loop to Dr. Mark Rowley, DVM, Doc continued ranch and exotic animal veterinary work, including service to Natural Bridge Caverns Wildlife Ranch birthing giraffes, working on zebras and even doing surgery on an ostrich. The Wildlife Ranch named its western cougar, you guessed it, “Larry.” Even though no veterinarian’s patient can tell their doc what ails them, a lot of animals around the Hill Country and South Texas heard Doc tell their owners, “Nauw . . . listen, I think a shot of penicillin jus’ m…i…g…h…t clear that up.”
While at A&M College, Larry took it upon himself to lasso, literally, Margaret Rose Kuebler of Houston out of a group of high school girls while he tended to cattle at the Houston Fat Stock Show. Married in 1960, “Margy” taught school while Larry finished vet school. Once in New Braunfels, Larry and Margy were blessed with three boys—Dibrell, Darrell and David. Much of the family’s activities followed a Christian-fellowship and agriculturally-based track as did Larry’s own upbringing. Sports, hunting, fishing, farming, ranching and, yes, championship cattle showing around Texas and beyond were tools Larry used to motivate virtue, discipline and hard work ethic all the while worshiping God’s magnificent creation whether in church or in nature. The legacy Dr. Waldrip’s parents instilled in him lives on.
Judge Dibrell “Dib” Wayne Waldrip, is married to Grace Ellen (nee Bennett of Spring) Waldrip, and they have four children—Georgeanne, John, Winston and William. Trained at Luby’s Cafeteria, Darrell Scott Waldrip now works with Margy at the Kuebler Waldrip Haus Bed & Breakfast at the old ranch homestead. David Andrew Waldrip is married to Molly Parke (nee James of Kyle) Waldrip, and they have four children—Peyton, Jacob, Chase and Cade.
Dr. Waldrip’s extended family includes children Mark Self, Greg Self and Rita (nee Self) Free and all of his grandchildren of whom “Bud” (the second generation) loved deeply and was very proud. Larry cherished his time with Rita, her husband Brent Free and their daughters—Katie and Kori.
Larry is also survived by his very special friend and affectionate companion, helper and sidekick Judy Mattfeld. Without her care and love through various recent bouts of illness and medical challenges, life would have been much more trying. The family also wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Judy. Dr. Waldrip was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife—Margie Ann (nee Koch of New Braunfels) Waldrip.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life is to be planned for a later date once doctors or a good veterinarian puts Covid in its place. A brief video of photos attempting to capture but a snapshot of Dr. Waldrip’s life to be well celebrated is available on Zoeller’s website at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church Day School, 572 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
