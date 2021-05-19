Christa B. Wetz (Dietl) passed away on May 3 in The Woodlands from brain cancer and dementia. Christa was born in Braunfels, Germany on June 24, 1948. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Marie Dietl, her brother Karl and sisters Anni Scholl, Cilli Johannes and Irmgard Elswick. Her brother-in-law, Klaus Scholl and Stanley Elswick also preceded her. She is survived by her husband, Harvey whom she met in 1974 when visiting New Braunfels with the Braunfels-New Braunfels Partnership Association, daughter Brigitte and friend Mick. She is also survived by nephews and nieces in Wetzlar and Braunfels. Per her wishes, Christa was cremated. A private service will be held in the near future
