Wayne Baranowski, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday May 13th while surrounded by his family. Wayne was born Dec 9, 1958 in Houston to Alphonse and Billie Hope. He grew up hunting and fishing and spent his summers with his grandparents on their farm. He met the love of his life, Elaine, when they were 17 and were married on Jan 29, 1983. They moved to New Braunfels in 1990 and opened their own air conditioning company. Wayne passed his love of hunting and fishing down to his children and took them as much as possible. Wayne’s favorite spot on earth was at his ranch and could be found there whenever possible.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Billie Hope Baranowski and his brother David. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine Baranowski, children Shelly (JD) Davis of New Braunfels and Jake (Tyler)Baranowski of Cedar Park, and grandchildren Charlotte Grace and Ryder Davis and Tucker Baranowski.
Celebration of Life will be at Milltown Historic District’s River Room in New Braunfels, Sunday May 23, 2021 at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Serve Outdoors at https://www.txhcserveoutdoors.org/donate
The family would like to send a sincere thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels for their care and compassion in Wayne’s last few days.
Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10192493 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
