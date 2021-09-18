Josefa Sosa Rodriguez was called home to the Lord on September 2, 2021 at Resolute Health Hospital, New Braunfels, Texas. Josefa was born and raised in Marion, Texas, on November 14, 1938, to Antonio Sosa and Francisca Aguero. She married Timoteo Rodriguez on April 26, 1954, they had five beautiful daughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Timoteo Rodriguez; a daughter, Sulema Gonzalez; a son-in-law, Juan Martinez, Sr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She devoted her time and energy as a caregiver and advisor to her family. Her wit and smile enlightened any given moment. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, cooking, sewing, and working in her yard. She was a devout Catholic and every year she looked forward to the traditional Christmas Eve Rosary for the baby Jesus. She continued the tradition for over 50 years after her mother’s passing.
Josefa is survived by her daughters: Mary Helen Martinez (Juan) of New Braunfels, Esmeralda Gonzalez (Eloy) of Marion, Elvira McCall of New Mexico,
Gloria Soliz (Alberto) of Marion; and a brother, Refugio Sosa, Sr. (Petra) of Marion. She had 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas. Services were held Friday, September 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marion. Josefa was laid to rest with her husband in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, New Braunfels.
Commented