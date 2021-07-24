March 7, 1946-July 20, 2021
Thomas Vallejo, Sr. of New Braunfels, TX, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the age of 75. He was born in New Braunfels, TX, on March 7, 1946 to Roberto and Maria Vallejo.
Thomas was a proud sponsor of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He was a devoted husband, married to his beautiful wife of 55 years, a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved gathering his family together for BBQs and some good music. He loved football season and watching his great grandkids playing the sport. Thomas never missed a game from his Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Angelita Vallejo; 5 children, Maria E. Vallejo Perez (Lorenzo), Tomi Vallejo, Jose Angel Vallejo, Thomas Vallejo Jr, and Kenneth Vallejo; siblings, Roberto Vallejo Jr., Isabel Delacruz, Margaret Machuca, and MaryLou Arriaga; 13 grandkids, with one who he considered his own (Angie Marie Vallejo Alvarado), and 16 great-grandkids.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Aurora Medina.
Pallbearers include Lorenzo Perez, Mickey Alvarado, John Paul Medina, Guadalupe Machuca Jr., Richard Medina, Rudy Ledesma, and Rito Vallejo.
A public visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4pm-8pm, with a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery II.
