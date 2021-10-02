Daniel Robert & Jensie Simms Madden

Daniel Robert Madden, 75, and his beloved wife and life partner of 52 years, Jensie Simms Madden, 74, died on Friday, September 24, 2021. Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Jacque Lynn Madden-Westendorf, nephew, Philip Reid, and both his parents, John Francis Madden and Marilyn Kinne Madden. Jensie was preceded in death by her brother, Jason David Simms, and both her parents, Jack Finley Simms, Jr. and Jenella Kirkland Simms.
Jensie was graduated from Austin College, in Sherman, Texas, earning a B.A in Spanish and a M.A.T. in Elementary Education in 1969—she then worked for 30 years in early childhood education, mainly in San Antonio. She was a passionate educator of young children, parents and future early childhood education professionals. Dan was a Vietnam Veteran and received a Purple Heart for his service as a ground surveillance radar repairman. For 30 years, Dan worked for AT&T as an electronics technician, maintaining long-distance switching machines in San Antonio.
In 2001, both retired to Comal County in Fischer, Texas, after Dan designed their dream energy and water-conserving home—they built their straw bale stucco home alongside family, and friends from their Hill Country community of environmental conservationists. Both were proud Master Naturalists and Dan devoted his retirement with the Texas Master Naturalists, maintaining natural areas, protecting native plants, and preserving habitats for wildlife. Jensie was also on the boards of several action groups, including the League of Women Voters & the Comal County Conservation Alliance.
Jensie and Dan were dedicated to the tenets of the Unitarian Universalist (UU) church and were most recently members of UU-New Braunfels. They are survived by their only child and son, Sean Madden, daughter-in-law, Marina Madden and granddaughter, Averi Madden. Jensie is also survived by her siblings, Jon Simms and wife, Geri, Jim Simms and wife, Mary, and Jill McLaughlin and husband, Rob. Dan is also survived by his brother, Andrew Madden and wife, Anne, Dennis Madden and husband, Ross Powell, and sister, Claire Ann Madden Reid. Both were loved by many more extended families of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as life-long friends, and recent neighbors. There will be a small graveside service to be scheduled at a later date—both will be interned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
